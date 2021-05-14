Spieth shares the lead with J.J. Spaun.

Jordan Spieth hit an incredible shot from a “mud lie” on his way to shooting a nine under par 63 to take the lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in Dallas, Texas.

The three-time Major winner also closed out with a 55-foot eagle putt on 18, in what was an exemplary round of golf.

Jordan Spieth shot from “mud lie”.

The 27-year-old was making his first start on Tour since his third place finish at The Masters, having tested positive for Covid-19 in the interim.

He faced a bad lie and mud ball in the rough on the 558-yard Par 5 12th hole.

Golf Channel broadcaster Colt Knost was suggesting that the 2015 Masters champion may chip out back to the fairway.

However, – and after a long chat with his caddy – he took aim at the green with a 3-wood from 247 yards.

The ball came out high, landed on the green before using the bank to come back to leave Spieth with a 9-foot eagle putt.

Of course – in true Jordan Spieth fashion – he missed the putt but it was still an incredible birdie from seemingly an impossible situation.

Jordan Spieth 55-foot eagle on 18.

Spieth was not done there as he came to the Par 5 18th, two shots off the lead. He faced a 55-foot putt over a ridge, with breaks in multiple directions.

He roled his putt with the ball sailing into the hole, leading to a huge roar from the crowd following their favourite.

“We’re not necessarily doing it for the roars but it’s a cool bonus at the end when it caps off a round like that,” Spieth told reporters after his round.

“It broke left to right at the beginning and the rest of it was straight. I’m just trying to get to tap-in and cap off a good day, and started leaning because I thought it was going to miss left and it just kind of fell in the left side of the hole.”

Finishing with authority!@JordanSpieth closes out with a 55-foot eagle on 18 for the co-lead. 💪 pic.twitter.com/RPYQH4kkoM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2021

Spieth interview.

“I actually had nerves on number 1 like it was the first shot of the season,” Spieth added.

“I didn’t practice for three weeks straight, which is very unusual. Normally two days off is the most during a season, and then just starting back into it.

“So I was pretty nervous on the first tee and getting started. To make the birdie there was kind of cool.

“It’s almost like the nerves that you feel first shot at a major, Ryder Cup, and just to make a birdie just calmly, I thought that gave me a lot of confidence.”

