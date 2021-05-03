Ian Poulter’s 16-year-old son set to caddy for him at PGA Tour event

“It will be great for his learning experience to become a Tour player himself.”

Ian Poulter’s 16-year-old son, Luke, is set to caddy for his dad at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Luke watched Stewart Cink win the RBC Heritage with son Reagan on the bag, and asked his dad could he do the same.

Little did he know how quickly that opportunity would arise.

With regular caddy James Walton turning 40 this week and planning a celebration, Poulter took to Instagram to announce that Luke would be taking over those duties for the upcoming PGA Tour event.

“It will be nice for him to get a real inside look at what goes on inside between these silly ears and inside the ropes and give him a little look,” Poulter told reporters at the Valspar Championship.

“It will be great for his learning experience to become a Tour player himself.”

Luke is currently ranked No. 141 in the AJGA Rolex Ranking and has ambitions in following in his father’s footsteps.

“He wants to do what I do. It’s the only thing going on in his brain,” Poulter revealed.

“He fully believes in his mind if he continues to work hard and keeps improving, he’s going to have an opportunity. I believe that because of what I see.

“He is way further advanced than where I was, but yet I wasn’t that advanced at 16.

“He’s got me for distance, he’s got me on club speed and ball speed. That crossover has happened and it’s only going to grow.

“Where he doesn’t have me beat is on the golf course. We rarely play but when we do play, he hasn’t beaten me.

“I’m going to make him earn that. I want him to earn it and to reward him when it does.”

Poulter’s journey to professional golf definitely bucked the trend, after working as an assistant professional and turning pro with a handicap of 4.

However, he wants his son to go the tried and tested route by heading to college in the States.

“When he puts pen to paper and signs for college, in my opinion that will be his biggest victory so far because I was never in that position,” Poulter added.

