Golf Quiz: Name every golfer to win a Major title since 2015

How well do you know your golf Major winners over the last five years?

We want you to name every golfer who has won a Major since 2015 in our latest golf quiz. Unbelievably, Rory McIlroy is not on the list having not won a major since his 2014 US PGA success.

Golf quiz.

The four golf Majors are The Masters played every April, US PGA in May (August prior to 2019), US Open in June and The Open Championship every July.

You have five minutes to come up with the 18 different golfers that make up the last 24 winners.

The very best of luck and don’t forget to let us know how you get on.



If the quiz doesn’t load, please click here or refresh the page.

If you liked that quiz, and want to try some of our other quizzes, just click on the below links.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: golf major