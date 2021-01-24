Darren Clarke wins second Champions Tour event in a row

“That’s brilliant, that’s why we play the game. We play for the competition, we play to put ourselves in position that we want to win.”

Darren Clarke has won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hawaii, giving him his second PGA Champions Tour win in as many events.

This follows Clarke’s win at the TimberTech Championship in November, his most recent Champions outing. Sunday’s win was his second on tour.

“There’s no unassailable lead because the guys make birdies, you saw that today,” Clarke said after his final round.

That’s just the way it is. You have to play well and you have to stay aggressive, and I was able to do that today.”

The 52-year-old was conscious of the chasing pack, including two-time Major winner Retief Goosen, who finished two shots back of the Northern Irishman.

“I could see everything Goose was doing, so every time he was making a birdie, I was having to try and follow him, make another birdie right on top of him playing behind him,” Clarke continued.

“But that’s brilliant, that’s why we play the game. We play for the competition, we play to put ourselves in position that we want to win.”

What a CLUTCH putt from Darren Clarke! 🐦 He's secured a two-shot lead late @MEC_golf. pic.twitter.com/YgioAe0QiB — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 24, 2021

Winning.

Clarke’s six birdies on the back-nine sealed another Champions tour victory.

The 2011 Open champion is relieved to be back in the winner’s enclosure, stating that winning feeling is “very gratifying.”

”Just to win, to get in the winners and to win again is certainly very gratifying,” Clarke added.

”I love the Champions Tour. The guys have been so good to me out here since I’ve been out here, so welcoming.

“And the standard is so high, just it’s incredible. The guys really flat out can play. I’ve been fortunate these past couple tournaments.”

