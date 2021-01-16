“The one thing I will tell you is that I’ve done a lot of brain training with Neuropeak.”

Bryson DeChambeau has revealed “brain training” was a contributing factor to the headaches he experienced at the Masters back in November.

DeChambeau made headlines around the world of golf when he won the 2020 US Open by six shots, completing a remarkable body transformation where he put on an estimated 20kg of body weight.

This has allowed him to drive the ball an extra 20 yards, something he used to his advantaged at Winged Foot.

However, the Masters didn’t go to plan. He struggled all four days to finish tied 34th.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner suffered headaches at Augusta and has spoken about what caused him pain during that week.

The 2015 U.S. Amateur winner was talking to reporters ahead of next month’s Saudi International on the European Tour.

“The one thing I will tell you is that I’ve done a lot of brain training with Neuropeak,” he explained.

“The frontal lobe of my brain was working really, really hard, and that’s kind of what gave me some weird symptoms, like crazy overworking.

“So as I started to relax my brain a little bit and just get into a more comfortable situation and got on a really good sleep schedule routine, a lot of those symptoms went away.

“They come back every once in a while, but as I do a lot of breathing, it goes away, and that’s really what I’m focused on trying to do.

Nevertheless, Bryson DeChambeau was asked whether the pressure of Masters week also had an effect on his performance.

“There was that, the stress of the tournament, the spotlight, the whole thing. yeah, it all took a toll,” he replied.

“I don’t think it was that specific thing, but it was a combination of a few things that escalated my brain, overworking and, ultimately, just giving out, unfortunately.”

