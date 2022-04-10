US Masters: Irish tee times for Sunday at Augusta as Shane Lowry chases unlikely glory

US Masters: Saturday tee times.

The 2022 US Masters enters its final day on Sunday, with Shane Lowry still chasing the leader Scottie Scheffler after the opening three rounds at Augusta National.

While a Masters win now appears unlikely for Lowry, he has impressed at times, even if he did lose some momentum on Saturday.

Masters latest ahead of Saturday.

Despite a frustrating end to his third round display, Scheffler is still clear at the top of the leaderboard, holding a three shot lead at -9, with Australian Cameron Smith just behind.

In terms of the Irish, Lowry is seven back on -2, whereas Rory McIlroy is on +1. Masters debutant Seamus Power is further back in the field at +6.

Padraig Harrington missed the cut late on at Augusta on Friday, after missing out on birdie on the last hole.

Shane Lowry: “I was a bit average on the back nine..”

After a bruising third round, Lowry lamented an underwhelming display at Augusta.

“[There were] a couple of bad shots, three really bad bogeys on the back nine. It is a nine where you can make big numbers, or go really low; I didn’t do either,” Lowry admitted, as quoted by RTE.

“I was a bit average on the back nine. I hit the ball well, put myself in position. 17 is a prime example. One of the toughest drives on the course, I hit a great drive, 140 yards from the hole, but then I miss the green.

Shane Lowry gives chase. A birdie on No. 6 draws him within four of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mloVkmhtnC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

“And I couldn’t have missed it in a worse spot. That’s just stupid, what can I say, dumb. It is what it is, nothing I can do about it now. I’ll have a late tee time tomorrow again and I’ll shoot the best score that I can.

“I’m excited about where my game is but people don’t realise how much I want this so it’s just hard to take right now.”

Irish tee times.

Lowry will be the last of the Irish to take to the course on Saturday, coming out at 7.30pm Irish time alongside Sunjae Im.

Power will be the first of the Irish out at 4.30pm, followed by McIlroy at 6.50pm.

The leader Scheffler will be out at 7.40pm, while the Tiger Woods-watchers on these shores have a short wait until 3.50pm to see their hero in action.

