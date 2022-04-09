US Masters: Irish tee times for Saturday at Augusta

US Masters: Saturday tee times.

The 2022 US Masters enters day three on Saturday, with just three Irish representatives left after the opening two rounds at Augusta National.

While much of the Masters talk this year has been dominated by another Tiger Woods comeback, everyone else in field has been going about their business very much under the radar.

Masters latest ahead of Saturday.

After a strong second round display, Scottie Scheffler has raced ahead into a five shot lead, but Shane Lowry is one of the few within touching distance of him.

Padraig Harrington missed the cut late on at Augusta, after missing out on birdie on the last.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are in the chasing pack, with the former suggesting he still has a chance at the Masters.

Shane Lowry: “I’d say that’s one of the best rounds I’ve ever played..”

After shooting a 68, Shane Lowry reflected after he catapulted his way into contention at the US Masters.

“I’d say that’s one of the best rounds I’ve ever played,” he said when speaking to Sky Sports after his round.

“I’m in a great position. You’re going to need everything to go your way to be standing there getting a green jacket on Sunday.

“I’m where I want to be. I’m where I need to be. It’s going to be hard, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Irish tee times.

Lowry will be the last of the Irish to take to the course on Saturday, coming out at 7.40pm Irish time alongside Sunjae Im.

Power will be the first of the Irish out at 3.40pm, followed by McIlroy at 5.20pm.

The leader Scheffler will be out at 7.50pm, while the Tiger Woods-watchers on these shores will have to wait until 6pm to see their hero in action.

