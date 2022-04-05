Tiger Woods issues exciting Masters update ahead of potential return

Big news is emerging ahead of the Masters.

Multiple time major winner Tiger Woods has revealed that he is closing in on taking part in the Masters this week, after overcoming a number of injury issues in recent months.

Not so long ago, it appeared as if Woods was set to retire from the professional ranks due to a long-standing back injury.

But today, just days before the Masters is due to start, Tiger has revealed he ‘expects’ to play in the tournament later this week.

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play..”

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods told the media on Tuesday.

“I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.

“That’s been the challenge. That is why I came up here and tested it out for 27 holes, and I was able to play it.

Tiger Woods has confirmed he plans to make his long-awaited return to action at The Masters on Thursday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nkG6sPpntI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 5, 2022

“But it’s about the recovery and how am I going to get the swelling out and recover for the next day. My team has been fantastic and has worked very hard.

“I’ve got another day of nine more holes, and then, game-time.”

Tiger Woods.

As mentioned, Woods has endured several injury-hit years in recent times, but his potential return would be a welcome shot in the arm for not only him, but the golfing world.

He has also been placed in a grouping for the opening two rounds of the tournament with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Masters Tournament#theMasters pic.twitter.com/aemo02ogGZ — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 5, 2022

