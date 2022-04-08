‘No days off’ – Tiger Woods reflects on his remarkable Masters return

An impressive return.

Multiple-time major winner Tiger Woods has detailed his remarkable return to competitive golfing action, after his impressive opening round at the US Masters.

On Thursday evening, Woods recorded a score of -1, as he made his mark at Augusta on his eagerly anticipated return.

And speaking after his first-round display, Woods reflected on his journey back to the global stage after more than 500 days out.

“We’ve got a long way to go, this is a marathon and a lot of things can happen..”

“I’m proud of my whole team, we worked so hard,” he explained. “People have no idea how hard we worked each and every day.

“I’ve alluded to this before, but we’ve never taken a day off. Once I got out of the bed after those three months, there were no days off.

“Granted, there were easier days than others if my leg didn’t work that well that day and we did upper body.

🗣 “People have no idea how hard we worked each and every day, I’ve alluded to this before, we’ve never taken a day off” After not playing top level golf for 508 days, Tiger Woods is back 🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/3PPUY9ZSHX — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 8, 2022

“We did something every single day. That led me to this opportunity to go and play in The Masters. Lo and behold here we are, and right now I’m only three back.

“We’ve got a long way to go, this is a marathon and a lot of things can happen, the weather is going to change and the golf course is going to dry out which will make things interesting. It’s nice to be off to a positive start.”

Tiger Woods.

While Woods did turn in a strong opening round performance in the circumstances, there is still a long way to go for his fortunes to either improve, or not.

But for now at least, he is well in the hunt early on at Augusta National. You can read all about day two here.

Read More About: Tiger Woods, Us masters