The Masters: TV channel details, Irish players in the field and tee times

The 2022 Masters.

The Masters is upon us once again. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 tournament at Augusta National, including TV channel details, Irish players in the field and tee times.

Where does the Masters take place?

The Masters takes place at Augusta National in Georgia annually, making it unique compared to golf’s other three majors which are played at different courses every year.

What Irish players are in the field?

There are four Irish players at this year’s Masters in Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington.

McIlroy is still looking for a first green jacket and has been chasing a career grand slam at Augusta since the 2015 edition. He has three top five finishes in the last five years and six top 10s in his last eight attempts.

Lowry already has a major under his belt having won the 2019 Open Championship and will be hoping to improve on his record of three missed cuts in six Masters starts.

Power comes into the tournament after a superb personal season that has seen him excel in the United States, as he takes his place at Augusta National for the first time.

Harrington, however, returns to the US Masters for the first time since 2015, after his strong showing in the US PGA Championship.

You can read about all of their chances here.

Who are the favourites?

The betting is headed by a group of four players, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith.

Collin Morikawa, however, comes into this year’s Masters as defending champion, and is priced at 16/1 to retain his crown. Rahm and Thomas lead the betting at 10/1, whereas Scheffler and Smith are priced at 12/1.

Rory McIlroy has no issues with a quiet start to the week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ohv9eJ5UcG — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

From an Irish perspective, McIlroy is the shortest priced, at 16/1, with Lowry also priced at 30/1.

Meanwhile, US Masters debutant Power is viewed as a 60/1 shot price, with the returning Harrington at 200/1.

For a full list of tee times, click here.

What TV channel can I watch it on in the UK and Ireland?

All four days of the tournament will be shown exclusively live on the Sky Sports The Masters channel. You can also watch the action with a NOW TV pass.

Watch as players utilize the Tournament Practice Area and prepare for the 86th Masters Tournament. #themasters https://t.co/1fUTOEDX5Z — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

You can also keep up to date at The Masters official website.

Read More About: masters, The Masters, Us masters