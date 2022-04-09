Shane Lowry plays one of his ‘best rounds ever’ as Rory McIlroy hints at late Augusta surge

A great day for Shane Lowry.

Shane Lowry hailed one of his best rounds ever played at the US Masters, as he fired himself into contention at Augusta National with a superb display on Friday evening.

The Co. Offaly star posted a sensational score of 68, leaving him just five off the leader Scottie Scheffler.

Lowry, however, started his round off slowly, bogeying the first, before then embarking on a sensational run that has thrown himself well and truly into the mix.

Shane Lowry with a sweet chip for eagle at the 13th 🤌 pic.twitter.com/kcSuiFWrSJ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 7, 2022

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy is just about hanging on in the chasing pack, whereas Seamus Power made the cut. Padraig Harrington, however, missed out, having missed out on a birdie at the last.

Shane Lowry shines at Augusta.

Despite that, the night belonged Lowry, with the Clara native revealing he may have played one of his best ever rounds of golf.

38-yard chip in for the Irishman. Shane Lowry moves to one under par for the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Wq8OgaELrk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

“I’d say that’s one of the best rounds I’ve ever played,” he said when speaking to Sky Sports after his round.

“I’m in a great position. You’re going to need everything to go your way to be standing there getting a green jacket on Sunday.

“I’m where I want to be. I’m where I need to be. It’s going to be hard, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Rory McIlroy: “I’d like to be a couple of shots better at least, but I’m still right there…”

While Lowry admits he still has a major task on hand to pull back leader Scheffler, McIlroy has also claimed he is in a ‘decent’ position ahead of the final two rounds.

“I’m in a decent position,” McIlroy added. “I’d like to be a couple of shots better at least, but I’m still right there. You go out tomorrow and you play a decent front nine and all of a sudden you’re right in the thick of things.

“I do enjoy the challenge. Yeah, this is what major championship golf is all about. It’s not easy and it’s not supposed to be easy. I think the conditions look pretty similar tomorrow as well, so looking forward to that.

“To play the last seven holes in two under was really nice. I hit the ball very well coming in. I felt like I left a couple out there too, I had a few chances.”

US Masters.

Elsewhere in the Masters, Tiger Woods made the cut late on in dramatic fashion, although he is slightly back in the field.

Stewart Cink also recorded a superb hole-in-one at the US venue, although it was unfortunately not enough to make the cut.

Read More About: Rory McIlroy, shane lowry, Us masters