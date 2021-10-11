Seamus Power closes in on top 100 after impressive showing at the Shriners Open

Seamus Power enjoyed another good weekend at the Shriners Open in Las Vegas.

Irish golfer Seamus Power put on another strong showing on Sunday night to finish ten shots off the lead in the Shriners Open, as he inched closer to a spot in the top 100 in the world.

The Waterford native finished with a positive round of 67 (-4) to find himself in a tie for 21st at the Las Vegas tournament that was won by South Korean Sunjae Im.

He would finish the tournament on -14 as a result, clocking up a purse of $79,217, after drawing level with Englishman Danny Willett in the final standings.

Seamus Power on the rise.

Power began his weekend in Las Vegas well, on Thursday, with an impressive round of of 66 to start as he meant to go on (-5).

His efforts slowed down on Friday and Saturday in rounds three and four as he fell away from the leaders. While still in contention on Friday, his round on Saturday saw him slip to five shots behind the eventual winner, Im.

He rallied, however in the final round to card a -4 round of 67 as he continued his rise of recent months. The Waterford golfer finished just a shot behind South African Louis Oosthuizen and 15 clear of fellow Irish golfer Graham McDowell who endured a wretched final round.

Seamus Power impressing on the PGA Tour.

Just months after his last PGA Tour win, Power has shown his class yet again on the PGA Tour stage with another fine performance in the States.

His last win came in the Barbasol Championship in a playoff success, as he saw off American J. T. Poston in a dramatic six-hole playoff.

The win was Power’s first on the PGA Tour, as he finished his tournament campaign with a winning total of -21. and he has since backed that up with another strong showing in the States.

