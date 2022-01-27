Seamus Power set to play at the Irish Open as questions over Rory McIlroy mount

Big news for the Irish Open.

Rising star Seamus Power has confirmed that he is planning to play in the Irish Open at Mount Juliet this year after his impressive start to 2022.

Power’s recent performances have seen him rise above Shane Lowry in the world rankings, as the Waterford native continues to shine in the United States.

While admitting that he is set to play in the Irish Open, it remains unclear whether or not Rory McIlroy will take part in the event, following his comments earlier this week.

Speaking to the Bogey Men podcast, Power revealed his intention to play at his home event, while also revealing that he is hopeful of taking part in the Open.

“I’m going to play Irish [Open], Scottish [Open] and then hopefully the Open obviously,” he said while on the podcast. But his comments do come at a time when the competition may be lacking a star-name in Rory McIlroy.

Earlier this week, the Northern Irishman revealed that he is yet to confirm his participation in the competition, while in Dubai.

“I haven’t made my decision yet [on playing at Mount Juliet],” he said. “I know I’m playing a lot of golf in the States around that time of year, Memorial, Canada, US Open, Travelers.

“Yeah, we’ll see, and I honestly haven’t made that decision yet. But whenever I do, I’ll certainly let you know.”

Power, however, has confirmed his intention to take part in the event, along with further plans to take part in the Scottish Open.

But for now, he has his eyes firmly fixated on competing in the Masters at Augusta National in a few months time, which he is on course to do.

