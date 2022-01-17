Seamus Power hails reaching ‘new territory’ as he reaches the top-50 in the world

Seamus Power is flying.

Waterford native Seamus Power has reached the top-50 in the golf world rankings for the first time, after an inspired showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Power, 29, enjoyed a superb 2021 and is continuing his remarkable rise through the ranks in the early stages of 2022.

Over the weekend, the Waterford star crept into the top-50 of the world with a third-place finish in Hawaii.

Seamus Power: “It is new territory for me..”

It was the first time ever that Power achieved that reward, and he spoke of his delight at reaching uncharted waters.

“I don’t know how many points or anything I’ll get,” he said. “I think I’ll have probably my spot in the playoffs locked up after this week.

“That’s a nice one. It’s by far the earliest I’ve ever had it locked up before so it’s kind of new territory for me.

Seamus Power in world’s top 50 for the first time after his birdie-birdie finish to claim a share of 3rd in the Sony. Now number 49. Last May he was outside top 400. World golf championship appearances await if he stays there & Top 50 at the end of March gets him to the Masters.. — Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) January 17, 2022

“The goal is to be in East Lake at the end of the year for the Tour Championship, FedExCup play-offs.

“That goal doesn’t change after this week. It’s just kind of just adds a couple points to my total, but a long ways to go.”

Background

Power’s outing, however, is not the first time in which he has starred across the Atlantic in recent months.

In October, Power impressed at the Shriners Open, as he moved to within spaces of the top-100 in the world.

But now, he has crept his way into the top-50 of the world rankings, as he eyes a spot at the US Masters at Augusta National this Spring.

