Seamus Power moves above Shane Lowry in world rankings

Waterford native Seamus Power has moved above Shane Lowry in the world rankings, despite his final round disappointment at the American Express Open on Sunday night.

Power inched his way into top-50 last week following his heroics at the Sony Open, coming third in the star-studded event in the States.

Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama won the event last week, with Power coming in third position, just four shots behind his elite-level rival.

But Power was able to back up his heroics this weekend at La Quinta Country Club, coming tied-14th, despite his stuttering final round.

Previously 49th in the world, Power moved up to 47th in the rankings, whereas Lowry dropped one place from 48th to 49th after his showing in Abu Dhabi.

Lowry was, however, in contention heading into the final day of the HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi.

But his final round score of +5 put pay to those hopes, as he finished five shots off eventual winner Thomas Pieters, from Belgium.

Speaking after his final round in the Gulf State, Lowry admitted that his performance was ‘not good enough’ as he fell away.

Wasn’t good enough today unfortunately….. thanks to all the Irish that came out today to support and for all your support back home. Sorry I couldn’t deliver. Congrats to @Thomas_Pieters on your win. On to Dubai for me. #onwardsandupwards ☘️🇮🇪 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) January 23, 2022

But despite Lowry’s late disappointment, it was another week in which Power showcased his star quality on the PGA Tour stage.

Last week, after breaking into the top-50 for the first time, he did admit that he was breaking new ground.

Par is in ✅+2 74 in the final round of the American Express for Seamus Power. Seamus is currently tied 14th at -14 🔥Thats all from me @LowryTracker. Can we get us and @LowryTracker to 7k? 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yMxGQDwVru — Seamus Power Tracker (@TrackerPower) January 24, 2022

“I don’t know how many points or anything I’ll get,” he said. “I think I’ll have probably my spot in the playoffs locked up after this week.

“That’s a nice one. It’s by far the earliest I’ve ever had it locked up before so it’s kind of new territory for me.”

