Rory McIlroy slams ‘naive’ Phil Mickelson over Saudi Golf League comments

Rory McIlroy did not mince his words.

Rory McIlroy hit out at ‘naive, selfish, egotistical and ignorant’ comments from his golfing adversary Phil Mickelson, in the aftermath of the collapse of the Saudi Golf League venture.

Led by Greg Norman, the Saudi Golf League [SGL] has caved in before it could even get off the ground, with McIlroy blasting comments made last week by Mickelson.

Last week, previous comments from Mickelson emerged – suggesting that the concept needed to be brought in to reshape the PGA Tour.

“I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant..”

“They execute people over there for being gay,” Mickelson began. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?

“Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

But following the collapse of the venture, McIlroy has weighed in on Mickelson’s comments, and he did not mince his words.

“I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant,” he said. “[There are] a lot of words to describe that interaction he had. It was just very surprising and disappointing; sad.

🗣️ “It’s dead in the water in my opinion. I just can’t any reason why anyone would go.” Rory McIlroy said the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league was “dead in the water” after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed to the PGA Tour 👇 pic.twitter.com/1uU72EY8Bo — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) February 21, 2022

“I’m sure he’s sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here..”

Rory McIlroy.

He also took aim at those who planned the SGL project, amid its ultimate decline.

“I knew the way these guys have operated,” the four-time major winner added. “It’s all been smoke and mirrors… just sort of created this chaos and confusion around that group… I think it’s nice now that we all can sit down and say, look, we’re all on the same page here.”

While there may be a sense of relief felt by McIlroy, he also enjoyed a positive Genesis Open, coming in the top-10.

