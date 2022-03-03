Rory McIlroy makes Phil Mickelson mercy plea

Rory McIlroy has eased off on Phil Mickelson.

Rory McIlroy has eased off on his previous remarks directed towards Phil Mickelson, having said that the American was ‘naive’ and ‘egotistical’ for his comments made on the failed Saudi Golf League proposals.

Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy asked for forgiveness to be granted to his golfing rival in the coming weeks.

“We all say things we want to take back..”

“Look, Phil will be back,” McIlroy said. “I think the players want to see him back.

“He’s done such a wonderful job for the game of golf, and he’s represented the game of golf very, very well for the entirety of his career. We all say things we want to take back. No one is different in that regard.

“But we should be allowed to make mistakes, and we should be allowed to ask for forgiveness and for people to forgive us and move on.

“Hopefully, he comes back at some stage, and he will, and people will welcome him back and be glad that he is back.”

Rory McIlroy on Phil Mickelson.

But McIlroy’s narrative has changed in comparison to recent weeks, having publicly slammed his adversary.

“I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant,” McIlroy said at the time.

“[There are] a lot of words to describe that interaction he had. It was just very surprising and disappointing; sad.

“I’m sure he’s sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here..”

Rory McIlroy on Phil Mickelson’s attempt to recruit PGA players for the new Saudi tour despite their horrendous human rights record: “Naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant .. very surprising, disappointing, sad.” pic.twitter.com/VfJsTeUvgq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 21, 2022

While McIlroy has defended his American counterpart, Mickelson, however, has yet to return to competitive action. A return is likely in the next couple of weeks.

