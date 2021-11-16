Rory McIlroy opens up on his childhood coach returning to help him rediscover his form

Rory McIlroy opens up on his recent return to form.

Rory McIlroy has hailed his childhood coach Michael Bannon for inspiring him to a return to form over the the last month following his Ryder Cup disappointment.

McIlroy was part of a Team Europe side that failed to fire under captain Padraig Harrington, despite some early optimism leading into that week in September.

But McIlroy admits that he has done his best to shake off his recent frustration in the States ahead of an exciting 2022 season.

Rory McIlroy on his coach, Michael Bannon.

“I talked to him at length after the Ryder Cup and we had organized for him to come out the week after Vegas [The CJ Cup] to start working again, then obviously I went and won Vegas,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“Those weeks in between the Ryder Cup and Vegas I feel like I figured a few things out on my own, which sometimes you need to do.

“Sometimes you need to go and throw hundreds of balls down on the range and hit some and figure it out on your own.

“I feel like I did that. I’m not saying that I don’t need any help ever again and I’ve got figured it out, but I talked about it in Vegas, just about being myself and not trying to do anything that other people do or what I can’t do.”

Rory McIlroy.

Last , McIlroy secured his 20th PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup last month ahead of his trip to Dubai this week.

“I sort of tried to figure it out myself [after the Ryder Cup],” he added. “I guess I went to Vegas with a little more self-belief, and I won that tournament, and that gave me even more confidence.

“If anything, Michael is more of a sounding board at this point. I say to him ‘this is what I’m trying to do, tell me if I’m completely not right’. Again, I’ve played golf a long time. I think I know what I’m doing for the most part. And that was really it.”

