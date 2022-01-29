Padraig Harrington ‘made too many mistakes’ in Ryder Cup mauling

Padraig Harrington has borne the brunt of more criticism, this time from Colin Montgomerie.

Colin Montgomerie has claimed that Padraig Harrington simply made ‘too many’ mistakes during Team Europe’s Ryder Cup mauling at the expense of the United States.

The Europeans crashed to a record-breaking defeat in the States, as Harrington’s charges never got going from the outset.

But Montgomerie has since claimed that Harrington ‘made too many mistakes’ during the event in terms of his team selection, and pairings.

This comes just months after Harrington revealed that he would have changed ‘nothing’ about his preparations, and decisions during the Ryder Cup.

Colin Montgomerie: “Too many mistakes were made..”

“Last year, too many mistakes were made,” Montgomerie told the BBC earlier this week. “The US played well, but Europe didn’t play to their potential for the first time in my memory. We have to do that to have a chance in Rome.

“It was a heavy and poor defeat. We need to have a bit of a rethink about how we pick the team and how we get our top 12 playing.

“Were our top 12 playing in that Ryder Cup? Possibly not. Were they playing in the right groups? Possibly not. Would it have changed the result? Possibly not.

“But it wouldn’t have been a record defeat and that was a shame. We’ve got to get that back on track in a hurry.

“We need to find another Viktor Hovland and another Jon Rahm and quickly.

“There are a number of talented guys out here. They’ve got to show the winning mentality and not just win once, but win again and again and prove they can do this again and again.”

Ryder Cup 2023.

And while the defeat may still be sore for the Europeans, and Harrington, there is an opportunity to make amends for it next year.

The next Ryder Cup will take place in Rome from the 29th of December to the 1st of October in 2023, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio.

In terms of a captain, however, Luke Donald has been backed to take the reins, although that has yet to be decided upon.

