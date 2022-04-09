Nick Faldo claims Rory McIlroy ‘lacks trust’ in Masters form

Rory McIlroy has flattered to deceive at the Masters.

Nick Faldo has suggested that Rory McIlroy does not trust his golf game fully, as the Holywood native fell back to ten shots behind Masters leader Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy, however, has claimed that he is still in the hunt, despite history, and form, suggesting the contrary.

And after his early struggles at the Masters, Faldo has claimed that McIlroy does not entirely trust his game.

“There’s got to be a reason for something..”

“I’ve been talking about this for a couple of years now,” Faldo began, when speaking on Sky Sports. “You watch how many times he stands with a wedge in his hand and he hits it to 50 feet and then he might three-putt it after.

“Nine out of ten other guys are hitting it inside 15 feet and popping it in the putt.

“There’s got to be a reason for something. Technically, his hip action and his pelvic line through impact affects him. He gets stuck underneath it – we can see it get stuck underneath and the ball goes high and right. And then he loses his trust with it.

“Last year he came to 16 with that pin on the front and the water left and in your mind you’re like, ‘don’t hit it left’.

“Sure, you’re allowed to say that but you’ve got to deal with it. ‘OK, I know I’m not going to hit it left because I can do this’. You can see on his face, ‘don’t hit it left’, and then he hits it left.

“And that goes right through you at this level. So he’s just constantly knocking himself down because he just doesn’t trust it enough. He’s got to find the trust from 8-iron and in.

“When you drive it that well that’s all you should be working on, just how to hit perfect little fades or little draws for safety, whatever it is.”

While McIlroy may be confident ahead of his last two rounds, he has to back up his words with actions now.

He tees off on Saturday evening at 5.20pm, while Seamus Power and Shane Lowry also take part in the third round having made the cut, with the latter in touch with leader Scottie Scheffler.

