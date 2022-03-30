The Irish players to watch out for at Augusta National in the US Masters

Could any of these four secure the Green Jacket?

The US Masters at Augusta National starts next week, and there will be plenty of Irish involvement to keep an eye on across the Atlantic.

The quartet of Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will all be gunning for success, as unlikely as it may be for some.

And ahead of the action due to start on Thursday, April 7th, we have you covered on all you need to know for Irish quartet in action.

Decades of dedication lead to a single week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ensoGnyyOA — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 28, 2022

Padraig Harrington

Age: 50.

World Ranking: 139.

Best Masters Finish: T-5 (2002 & 2008).

Odds: 250/1.

Returning to Augusta National for the first time since 2015, Harrington secured his place in the tournament off the back of T4 finish at the 2021 PGA Championship.

The 50-year-old Dubliner has played 15 times at Augusta National before, making the cut on nine occasions, although the last time he was there he failed to do so.

Last year, Harrington captained Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, and has also won three majors so far in his career.

His chances of success at Augusta, however, are limited, having secured just one top-10 finish this year, with that coming in January at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Shane Lowry.

Age: 35. World Ranking: 35. Best Masters Finish: T-21 (2021). Odds: 40/1. Lowry returns to Augusta National after his 21st placed finish last year, and has continued to impress since then in several tournaments. The winner of the 2019 Open Championship, recently represented Europe at the Ryder Cup for the first time, and has also recorded strong finishes in the PGA, the Memorial and the Players Championship’s. Now 35, the Offaly native came second to Sepp Straka at the PGA National in March, and has made three cuts out of a possible six at Augusta National. Happy with my week at @THEPLAYERSChamp. Marked with the memorable hole in one at 17! Looking forward to getting going again tomorrow @ValsparChamp 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/lKt9YKExpu — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 16, 2022 His highest finish in 2021 followed on from his T-25 finish in 2020.

Seamus Power.

Age: 35.

World Ranking: 41.

Best Masters Finish: N/A.

Odds: 66/1.

Taking his place in the US Masters for the first, Power will be looking make Augusta National history when he takes to the tee-box for the first-time. Heading into 2021 as a relatively unknown quantity, Power has enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks, culminating in his first-ever major appearance. After claiming a strong finish at the Shriners Children Open last year, the 35-year-old has clawed his way into the top-50 of the world, and kept his place there with several strong showings. Right at it.@Power4Seamus is 5UP thru 8 😳 pic.twitter.com/cGtAcCSH6L — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2022 Recently, he reached the quarter-finals of the WGC Dell Technologies Championship to world number five ranked star Scottie Scheffle, but his prior showing secured his place at Augusta National, and his first ever major.

Rory McIlroy.

Age: 32.

World Ranking: 9.

Best Masters Finish: 4 (2015).

Odds: 14/1.

The only major crown he has yet to claim, Rory McIlroy will be hoping to finally land his most coveted prize to date at Augusta National this week. The closest he came was in 2011, when a disastrous final round put pay to his hopes of claiming the Green Jacket. That, however, contradicts his 4th placed finish in 2015. But once again, he comes into the tournament in good form, and with a point to prove after missing out on the cut last year. Although, he faces a stiff test should he do claim the prize that has eluded him for so long.

Read More About: padraig harrington, Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, shane lowry, Us masters