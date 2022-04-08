Ewen Murray critical of ‘silly’ Rory McIlroy after Masters first-round

A frustrating opener for Rory McIlroy.

Sky Sports commentator, and former professional golfer Ewen Murray revealed he was critical of a ‘silly’ Rory McIlroy during his opening round at Augusta National on Thursday.

McIlroy finished his round with a score of +1, and is now six shots off the early pacesetter, Sungjae Im.

And after a quick start, which saw him birdie the second, costly mishaps ruined a steady opening round for the Holywood native across the pond.

“Some thought I was critical of Rory, I was..”

Writing on Twitter after the opening round, Murray clarified his comments, doubling down on his original commentary of McIlroy’s round.

“An excellent 1st day at the Masters,” he began. “Some thought I was critical of Rory, I was. There’s little wrong with him but the first putt at 14 was silly so late on in the day.

“71 or better was a good effort and it’s nicely packed ahead of round 2. Roll on Friday TW superb. Sungjae leads.”

Rory McIlroy.

While McIlroy may have been criticised for his round, he too admitted that he left things behind during it.

“I had a putt at 14 to go two under for the round with a par five to play but I three-putted that and halted any momentum I had,” he told RTE Sport.

“Didn’t birdie 15 and hit it in that right bunker on 16 and didn’t get it up and down.

One of the game’s preeminent talents, Rory McIlroy returns to Augusta National hoping to add that elusive Green Jacket to his resume. #themasters pic.twitter.com/98VeUPyQjc — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2022

“I feel like it was the worst I could have shot today. I feel like I played really, really well, [but] I pulled a couple of putts, so I want to go on the putting green now and work on that a bit.

“The course is in incredible shape for the amount of rain we have had so I am looking forward to dry conditions over the next three days.”

