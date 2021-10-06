Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to face off in ‘The Match’ next month

Bryson DeChambeau will renew his rivalry with Brooks Koepka.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their golfing rivalry in November as they take on one another in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau and Koepka have been the subject of a bitter feud stemming from their competitive rivalry in recent times. Despite putting their differences to one side in the Ryder Cup, the pair will come face-to-face once again in Vegas.

Bryson and Brooks’ rivalry has become a pantomime in golf somewhat, and they will be hoping that they can put that to one side in their latest rivalry instalment. Proceeds from the event will go to US charities.

Bryson DeChambeau v Brooks Koepka.

The two major winners will face off in a 12-hole contest at Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas. The course is the only one on the Las Vegas strip as the pair look at continuing their efforts to put their differences to one side.

In recent times, Koepka has called out DeChambeau’s slow play, while DeChambeau has made fun of Koepka’s physique. That. however, was no issue in the Ryder Cup as Team USA coasted to a relatively easy win over Team Europe.

"Before we go, let's see Brooks and Bryson hug in the middle of the room," says Justin Thomas as the players get set to leave the stage. Koepka and DeChambeau oblige. JT sings "Why can't we friends" in the background.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/wLpNYgdq12 — Jonathan Jurejko (@J_Jurejko) September 26, 2021

After the Ryder Cup, the pair hugged one another at the winner’s press conference, with DeChambeau hinting that a potential contest between the pair could happen.

“I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that,” DeChambeau said before the Ryder Cup. Koepka, however, seemed unaware of something like that happening.

What is ‘The Match’?

The clash between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be the fifth edition of The Match that was first played in 2018. Since its launch in 2018, the event has raised almost $30million in support of various charities and initiatives.

DeChambeau has played in the event previously with Aaron Rodgers, while Koepka will be entering the event for the first time. Kopeka, however, previously donated $100,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts during the ‘Champions for Charity’ edition in May 2020.

Read More About: Brooks Koepka, bryson dechambeau