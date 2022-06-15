US Open: Tee times for Irish players as Shane Lowry is paired with LIV-rebel Phil Mickelson

US Open Irish tee times.

The US Open takes place this week and we’ve got all of the tee times for the Irish players.

The third of the four annual Majors, the US Open Championship takes place less than a month on from the US PGA Championship

Previous Irish success.

Only twice have Irish players won before at the US Open, and they came back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 with Graham McDowell and Rory McIlroy winning the prestigious crown.

McDowell won in 2010, claiming a remarkable success at Pebble Beach as he won by a single shot.

In 2011, McIlroy became the second Irishman to win the US Open, winning by a commanding eight shots as he blew away nearest challengers Jason Day and Lee Westwood.

The Irish contenders.

However, there will only be three Irish players in action at the US Open this weekend, with Seamus Power, McIlroy and Shane Lowry all set to feature.

Power comes into the tournament after an impressive rise, and after contending up until the final day at the US PGA Championship last month.

First @PGATOUR win 🏆

434th to 40th in the OWGR 📈

Augusta debut ⛳️ What an 18 months it has been for @Power4Seamus 👏#HorizonIrishOpen☘️ pic.twitter.com/OeYhcN28oT — Horizon Irish Open (@IrishOpen_) April 19, 2022

McIlroy however is Ireland’s most realistic chance of success, having gone close in the Masters and US PGA already this year. He also comes into this weekend’s action off the back of a Canadian Open win last weekend.

Lowry too has impressed in the majors this year, contending towards the latter stages of the Masters alongside McIlroy at Augusta.

Here are the full list of tee times for the Irish players for the first & second round of the US Open:

(all times listed as Irish times)

First-round:

12.40pm: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama & Xander Schauffele.

6.25pm: Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power & Min Woo Lee

6.47pm: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry & Louis Oosthuizen.

Second-round:

12.40pm: Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee.

1.02pm: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry & Louis Oosthuizen.

6.25pm: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama & Xander Schauffele.

The action across all four days will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage getting underway at 1pm on Thursday.

