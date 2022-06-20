US Open payouts revealed as Rory McIlroy & Seamus Power earn cool rewards

US Open payouts revealed.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open on Sunday evening, finishing one shot clear of Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, after a nail-biting finish to the Brookline finale.

In doing so, the Sheffield star scooped a fine reward of $3,150,000, but there were also big rewards for others in the field.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power both impressed during the tournament, with the latter finishing tied-12th alongside last year’s winner Jon Rahm.

McIlroy, however, secured a top-five finish, sharing fifth spot with Collin Morikawa.

Rory McIlroy & Seamus Power scoop healthy payouts.

The purse for the US Open was a cool $17.5 million, with Fitzpatrick earning himself a major chunk of that.

Although, neither McIlroy or Power did too badly either. With his fifth placed finish, McIlroy earned himself a hefty prize of $674,953 – the same as Morikawa.

Birdie A tumultuous 6 holes for @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/60nlDdETyF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Waterford man Power earned himself a healthy prize of $347,058 for his efforts during the weekend’s action at Brookline.

That follows his previous payday of $350,000 at the US PGA Championship last month, while McIlroy earned himself a prize of $436,600 on that occasion.

“The feeling’s out of this world..”

However, it was a tournament that belonged to the precocious talents of Fitzpatrick who secured just his first major crown at the historic Brookline venue.

“The feeling’s out of this world,” Fitzpatrick said after his win. “It is so cliché, but it’s stuff you dream of as a kid. To achieve it, I can retire a happy man tomorrow.”

BREAKING: Matt Fitzpatrick wins the US Open! 🏆pic.twitter.com/j9OMFyzEv2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 19, 2022

He added: “”It’s what you grow up dreaming of winning and I’ve worked so hard for such a long time.

“I had the big monkey on my back of not winning over here, it’s all everybody talked about and to do it in a major, there’s nothing better.”

You can see the payouts in full here.

