The Open: TV details and tee times for Irish players as Rory McIlroy chases glory

The Open Irish tee times & TV details.

The Open takes place this week and we’ve got all of the tee times for the Irish players.

The last of the four annual Majors, the Open Championship takes place less than at the home of golf at St Andrew’s in Scotland, at a course that is likely to suit the needs of several Irish players.

Previous Irish success.

At the Open Championship, several Irish players have claimed the Claret Jug previously, with the most recent of which arriving in 2019 when Shane Lowry brought success home to Ireland.

Prior to that, Rory McIlroy won the Open in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, which followed Darren Clarke’s incredible 2011 win at Royal St George’s.

Also, Padraig Harrington is a two-time previous winner of the competition, winning it back-to-back in 2007 and 2008 at Carnoustie and Royal Birkdale respectively.

The Irish contenders.

With Ireland’s relatively healthy history in the competition over the past decade, there are a number of players who will be hoping that they can contend at St Andrew’s this week.

Rory McIlroy is undoubtedly the favourite, but both Shane Lowry and Seamus Power will be there waiting in the wings from an Irish perspective if the Holywood native fails to fire.

Both Lowry and Power contended in spurts at the Irish Open last week, but neither were able to fight their way into contention prior to the final day.

McIlroy however sat out of the Mount Juliet competition, but did show glimpses of his class at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor.

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington will be hoping that he can force his way into contention just weeks after winning the US Senior Open. Darren Clarke is also selected to play.

Debutant David Carey will also be hoping that he can make the most of his first Open opportunity, with Ronan Mullarney also set to feature.

Here are the full list of tee times TV details for the Irish players during the first & second round of the Open:

(all times listed as Irish times)

First-round:

8.03am: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power.

9.58am: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele. Collin Morikawa,, Xander Schauffele.

10.09am: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland.

1.37pm: Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A).

2.48pm: Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

3.54pm: John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey.

4.16pm: Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney.

Second-round:

8.36am: Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A).

9.47am: Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell.

10.53am: John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey.

11.15am: Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney.

1.04pm: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power.

2.59pm: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele.

3.10pm: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland.

The action across all four days will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf, with coverage getting underway at 6.30am on Thursday.

