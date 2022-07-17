The Open: Tee times & TV details for Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy’s final round

The Open Irish tee times & TV details.

The final day of the Open takes place today and we’ve got tee times for Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

The last of the four annual Majors, the Open Championship takes place at the home of golf at St Andrew’s in Scotland, at a course that is likely to suit the needs of several Irish players.

So far McIlroy is one of the leaders, sharing the lead with Viktor Hovland at -16. Lowry is further back at -7.

Previous Irish success.

At the Open Championship, several Irish players have claimed the Claret Jug previously, with the most recent of which arriving in 2019 when Lowry brought success home to Ireland.

Prior to that, Rory McIlroy won the Open in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, which followed Darren Clarke’s incredible 2011 win at Royal St George’s.

Also, Padraig Harrington is a two-time previous winner of the competition, winning it back-to-back in 2007 and 2008 at Carnoustie and Royal Birkdale respectively.

And there may be another Irish winner to come on Sunday evening at St Andrew’s.

The Irish contenders.

With Ireland’s relatively healthy history in the competition over the past decade, there were a number of players who came into the week hoping that they could contend at St Andrew’s.

Rory McIlroy was the favourite and has lived up to his billing. Shane Lowry has also impressed at times, as has David Carey.

However, Seamus Power, Ronan Mullarney and Padraig Harrington failed to make the cut for the weekend’s action.

Here are the full list of tee times & TV details for Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy during the final round of the Open:

(all times listed as Irish times)

Final-round:

1.35pm: Shane Lowry & Brian Harman.

2.50pm: Rory McIlroy & Viktor Hovland.

The action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf, with already coverage underway.

