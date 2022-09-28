The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times & TV details.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place this weekend and we’ve got all of the tee times for the Irish players.

The annual tournament is a unique event, and will take place at a number of different venues in Scotland. Those include Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Old Course at St. Andrews.

All three courses are likely to suit the needs of Irish players competing in the latest edition of the tournament.

Previous Irish success.

At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, only one Irish player has claimed the spoils before, with the most recent of which arriving in 2006 when Padraig Harrington brought success home to Ireland.

Harrington has been the only Irishman to win the tournament, and he has won it twice. His first win in the tournament arrived in 2002. Rory McIlroy has also gone close to winning the tournament in the past.

The Irish contenders.

Despite Ireland’s relatively unsuccessful history in the competition over the past decade, there are a number of players who will be hoping that they can contend this week.

Rory McIlroy is undoubtedly the favourite, but both Shane Lowry and Harrington will be there waiting in the wings from an Irish perspective if the Holywood native fails to fire.

Tee times: TV details for the Irish players at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:

(all times listed as Irish times)

First-round: Thursday, September 29th.

9.00am: Nicolai Højgaard & Rory McIlroy.

9.11am: Shane Lowry & Rasmus Højgaard.

10.50am: Victor Perez & Padraig Harrington.

Second-round: Friday, September 30th.

10.06am: Jaochim Hansen & Padraig Harrington.

10.39am: Shane Lowry & Nicolai Højgaard.

10.50am: Rasmus Højgaard & Rory McIlroy.

Third-round: Saturday, October 1st.

9.23am: Eddie Pepperell & Padraig Harrington.

11.23am: Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy.

The action across all four days will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage getting underway at 12pm on Thursday.

