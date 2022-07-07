Shane Lowry: ‘It would be very, very special to win something like the Open at St Andrew’s’

Shane Lowry has admitted that winning the Open Championship at Royal St Andrew’s next week would be the ‘holy grail’.

Lowry, 35, is a former Open winner, and has also found his form in spurts this year, with some strong performances at the US Open, US PGA Championship and the Masters.

But he will be looking to add another Claret Jug to his name at the home of golf in Scotland next week.

“I always said that I don’t think I could beat what I did at Baltray, but now I don’t think I could beat what I did at Portrush,” Lowry replies when asked if winning at St Andrew’s would eclipse his win at Portrush.

“We’ll see. I think it would definitely be up there. Anyone that plays golf knows that St Andrew’s is the home of golf, it’s the holy grail. It would be very, very special to win something like the Open at St Andrew’s.”

Last week, Lowry teetered on the brink of disaster at the Irish Open, but he made the cut for the weekend in dramatic circumstances at Mount Juliet.

And after coming through at the death, he feels that he is heading into the Open with a genuine excitement surrounding his game.

“Mount Juliet was very close to being a disastrous week, to be honest,” he explains. “I did something pretty cool on Friday to make the cut and then I had a really nice weekend, and felt like I wasn’t that far away at the end of the week.

Introduced to the tee in front of his home fans for the final time this week 💚 Enjoy it out there, @ShaneLowryGolf 🙌#HorizonIrishOpen☘️ pic.twitter.com/eQpaAN6NEE — Horizon Irish Open (@IrishOpen_) July 3, 2022

“I laugh at golf sometimes, it’s a funny game and such a fickle sport. I was four holes away from having the weekend off and being pretty annoyed at my game, and going to Adare and searching for something over those two days..”

He adds: “Friday afternoon with four holes to go I was probably a bit nervous about going to St Andrew’s, but now I’m very excited for it.”

“I think it’s hard not to visualise what could be next week..”

As part of his Open preparations, Lowry is expected to tour a number of golf courses around Ireland to best prime himself for shot at St Andrew’s glory.

But he knows that he faces a stiff test in doing so.

However, he will be hopeful that the course and surrounds will inspire him to success at the famous Carnoustie venue.

“I think it’s hard not to visualise what could be next week,” he said. “Winning the Open at St Andrews would be something…somebody will do it next week and it will be one of the most special weeks of their whole lives.

“I just hope that person is me. I’ll allow myself to go there, but when it comes to next Thursday morning I’ll be in game mode and out there playing shot by shot and doing the best I can.

Shane Lowry makes the long walk up the fairway on the 18th on his way to claim the Open. An incredible moment for one of sport’s most genuine people.#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/sbbKXUzoJE — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) July 21, 2019

“Going to St Andrew’s is really nice, I know the golf course, I don’t really need to get to know the course at all. I just need to go out and practice, and feel comfortable about my game.

“I’m really excited about a special week, as a past champion it’s nice to be involved in some of the stuff that’s going on next week. We have a champions dinner that they only host at St Andrews, that’s Tuesday evening, so that will be cool to be part of that.”

