Shane Lowry to miss out on Tour Championship despite late Will Zalatoris injury

Shane Lowry will not compete at the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour have confirmed that Shane Lowry will not take his place in the upcoming Tour Championship, despite a late injury sustained by Will Zalatoris.

Zalatoris was forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship over the weekend, raising hopes that Lowry could take his place in the Tour Championship in Zalatoris’ absence.

Lowry came 31st in the FedEx Cup standings, but it matters little as the PGA Tour confirmed that there will be no replacement for Zalatoris at the tournament.

“If all 29 players complete 72 holes at East Lake, Zalatoris will finish No. 30 on the FedExCup,” a statement from the PGA Tour read after they confirmed Zalatoris’ withdrawal.

“The 30th position will receive $500,000 in FedExCup bonus money. No other player’s Starting Strokes will be impacted by Zalatoris’ WD.

Yes this is how we feel about finishing 31st on the Fedex this year…. Would love to be battling it out in Atlanta this week but it wasn’t to be. Next stop @bmwpga 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/aZ3rS8qJhG — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 23, 2022

“Zalatoris will also miss the Presidents Cup next month as he rehabilitates and recovers; he stands No. 7 on the United States Team Standings and was expected to receive a Captain’s Pick.”

Heading into the third-round of the BMW Championship, Zalatoris was just four shots off the lead at Wilmington Country Club before his injury issue reared its ugly head.

“He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able…”

Subsequently, he was unable to continue his round and withdrew from the tournament.

Zalatoris’ agent Allen Hobbs then added: “After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs.

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn in the third round @BMWChamps with a back injury. pic.twitter.com/mwV9SC06SF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2022

“Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the TOUR Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain Love and represent the United States.

“Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the TOUR, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able.”

