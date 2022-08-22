Shane Lowry scoops hefty BMW Championship reward but misses out on Tour Championship place

A tough one to take for Shane Lowry.

Shane Lowry claimed a hefty reward for his showing at the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club during the weekend, but agonisingly missed out on a place in the top-30 of the FedEx Cup.

Lowry finished on -8 at the BMW Championship, and picked up a cool $315,000 reward in doing so, finishing in a tied-12th position for the tournament.

However, he was unable to creep into the top-30 of the FedEx Cup standings, as he finished in an agonisingly close 31st place.

Rory McIlroy impresses at the BMW Championship.

The Co. Offaly native did come close although, with Adam Scott’s late save for par from the bunker meaning that he just missed out on his place in the Tour Championship next week.

Lowry recorded a -3 round in his final 18 holes of the BMW Championship, meaning that he finished just six shots off eventual winner Patrick Cantlay.

History made at Wilmington. 🏆 ⁣

⁣@patrick_cantlay is the first player in PGA TOUR history to win a FedExCup Playoff event in back-to-back years and the first #BMWCHAMPS winner to repeat as champion since Nick Price in 1993-94. pic.twitter.com/8FA8elWdYl — BMW Championship (@BMWchamps) August 21, 2022

While missing out on a place in the Tour Championship will be a blow, Lowry will be pleased that his efforts saw him creep up in the world rankings to 23rd place, up one place from last week.

Rory McIlroy also featured in Sunday evening’s action at the BMW Championship, finishing one shot ahead of Lowry on -9 for the tournament.

“Rory will forever be my hero and biggest inspiration.” ❤️@MakeAWish recipient Killian got to live out his dream with @McIlroyRory at @BMWChamps pic.twitter.com/9YXx0brqE3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2022

Already assured of his place in the Tour Championship, McIlroy scored a -2 round on the final day to ensure that he left Wilmington Country Club with $420,000 in his back pocket.

However, the Co. Down native slipped one place back in the world rankings to fourth place.

Joy for Padraig Harrington.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington’s surge continued in the Champions Tour as he won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open over the weekend.

Harrington shot a final round score of -5 to ensure that he would finish the competition on 1-6, two shots clear of his closest challenger Mike Weir.

Harrington is now ranked 4th in the Champions Tour after joining it earlier this year.

