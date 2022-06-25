Seamus Power charges at the Travelers Championship as McIlroy slips back after quadruple bogey

A day of contrasting fortunes for the Irish.

Seamus Power charged up the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship, recording a -5 round of 65 at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

After carding an opening round 67, Power now finds himself at -8 for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy slipped back in the field after carding a rotten back nine in the second-round of the tournament. However, he is level with Power with both on -8.

Seamus Power rises at the Travelers Championship.

Last week, Power earned himself a healthy prize of $347,058 for his efforts during the weekend’s US Open action at Brookline.

That follows his previous payday of $350,000 at the US PGA Championship last month, and he is likely to be in line for another hefty payday at the Traveler’s Championship this weekend.

T7 with a super fan right by his side.@Power4Seamus is loving every moment @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/cNpBoqqJ9J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 24, 2022

With just one bogey to his name on Friday at the Travelers, Power racked up an impressive haul of six birdies during his round at TPC River Highlands to put himself into contention for the weekend.

And should he manage to stay in contention until the end at the Traveler’s, his rise up the world rankings is set to continue.

Rory McIlroy.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy was unable to maintain his superb form from the opening round at the tournament after carding an opening round 62.

Blighted by a litany of costly bogeys, McIlroy’s good work on the front nine was wiped out when he recorded a quadruple bogey on the back-nine.

Golf. Is. Hard. Quadruple bogey for Rory McIlroy on 12. pic.twitter.com/n8cwaZXHh9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 24, 2022

He then followed that up with a double bogey shortly after, before then salvaging his round with a late birdie to end up level par for the day.

However, he now finds himself back in the field, six shots off the lead heading into the weekend.

