Seamus Power surges in world rankings after claiming hefty reward at the Bermuda Championship

Waterford native Seamus Power claimed another PGA Tour success, winning the Bermuda Championship on Sunday night.

In doing so, Power has shot up in the world rankings, and also claimed a hefty reward following his successful run over the weekend.

In the world rankings, Power is now ranked 32nd in the world, rising 16 places from his previous position in 48th. At the start of the calendar year, Power was ranked 72nd in the world.

Now comfortably inside the top-50 in the world rankings, Power is likely to play in all four majors next year, and will be eyeing a place in Europe’s Ryder Cup squad.

He is now only just behind Dustin Johnson in the world rankings, with the two-time major winner languishing in 31st after his controversial switch to LIV Golf earlier this year.

Also, Power was able to claim a very sizeable reward of $1.17 million for his efforts at the Bermuda Championship over the weekend.

“This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,” Power told Sky Sports after winning the Bermuda Championship. “You’re going to make some birdies on the front and I knew it was going to be really hard coming in.

“I made hard work of it in the end, but I’m delighted to get it done.”

Last year, Power claimed his first PGA Tour win at the Barbasol Championship before then backing it up with an impressive showing at the US Open earlier this year.

“It’s a completely different feeling (to the first win) but it’s just as special,” Power added. “I play a lot of tournaments and it’s going to take a little while to sink in.”

