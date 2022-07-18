Rory McIlroy slips back in world rankings after Open heartache

A tough day in more ways than one for Rory.

Rory McIlroy has slipped back in the Official Golf World rankings off the back of his Open Championship heartache at the Old Course in St Andrew’s.

McIlroy led the field by a four-shot margin on Saturday evening alongside Viktor Hovland, but neither was able to bring success home to their respective trophy cabinets.

A previous winner of the Claret Jug, the Holywood native shot a -2 round to end the Open Championship on -18, two shots off eventual winner Cameron Smith.

Golf World Rankings.

And while he did nothing majorly wrong at the Open Championship, McIlroy has slipped back to third in the Official Golf World rankings, with Smith now ahead of McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler remains top of the pile, but Smith’s recent showing at the tournament and previous impressing performances this year have seen him rise up the leaderboard.

From an Irish perspective, Shane Lowry also slipped back to 23rd in the world despite finishing tied 21st at the St Andrew’s tournament.

Seamus Power also dropped back after missing the cut, but Dubliner David Carey has shot up almost 100 places following his impressive performance over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington also dropped back to 206th from his previous position of 201st.

The Open Championship.

While the weekend may have been a disappointing one from an Irish perspective, it was one that will live long in the memory for Smith, who claimed his first Claret Jug at the Home of Golf.

“I think to win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career,” Smith said after his round and win.

“To do it around St Andrews I think is just unbelievable. It’s unreal to look at these names on this trophy and then add mine, I’m lost for words.

BREAKING: Cameron Smith is the winner of #The150thOpen 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QnQYjoWFPT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 17, 2022

“I’m definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing (the Claret Jug), that’s for sure.”

