Rory McIlroy rises in world rankings after claiming monster reward at the Tour Championship

A great way to end the season for Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy rose again in the golf world rankings off the back of his success at the Tour Championship over the weekend in Salt Lake City, to win the FedEx Cup.

McIlroy came mightily close on a number of occasions at the majors this year – but finally delivered on the big stage at the prestigious FedEx Cup event on Sunday night.

In doing so, he rose to third place in the world rankings, and also claimed a monster payout of $18 million for his efforts at the tournament across the Atlantic.

“What a week, what a day…”

This year, McIlroy began 2022 just inside the top-10 of the world rankings, but has been consistently inside the top-5 since the beginning of his impressive major performances.

His consistency of play throughout the year has been notable, although he will be disappointed that he was unable to claim another major crown this. year However, the Tour Championship will do – as he became the first to win the crown for a third time.

From an Irish perspective in the world rankings, Shane Lowry remained in 23rd after this weekend’s action, while Seamus Power has dropped a position to 43rd from 42nd.

It’s an absolute privilege to be a member of the @PGATour where I have the opportunity to battle players like Scottie in front of the most incredible fans. Having the chance to do something no one else has done by winning three FedEx Cup titles is why I play this game. pic.twitter.com/kIHmC8XlGL — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) August 29, 2022

But for McIlroy, the the win arrived at a welcome time as he rounds off an impressive year that he will be looking to push on from.

“What a week, what a day,” McIlroy said after his win. “Firstly I want to say I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this (trophy). He has had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post.

“He’s a hell of a competitor, he’s an even better guy, it was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we’ll have many more. I told him we’re one-all in Georgia this year; he got the Masters, I got this.

“I didn’t really give myself much of a chance teeing off today, I thought six behind was going to be really tough to make up but my good play and Scottie’s not-so-great play meant it was a ball game going into the back nine.”

FedEx Cup Payouts as Rory McIlroy claims monster reward.

1. Rory McIlroy ($18M)

T-2. Sungjae Im ($5.75M)

T-2. Scottie Scheffler ($5.75M)

4. Xander Schauffele ($4M)

T-5. Max Homa ($3.25M)

T-5. Justin Thomas ($3.25M)

T-7. Sepp Straka ($1.75M)

T-7. Patrick Cantlay ($1.75M)

9. Tony Finau ($1.25M)

10. Tom Hoge ($1M)

