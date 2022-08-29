Close sidebar

Rory McIlroy rises in world rankings after claiming monster reward at the Tour Championship

by Andrew Dempsey

A great way to end the season for Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy rose again in the golf world rankings off the back of his success at the Tour Championship over the weekend in Salt Lake City, to win the FedEx Cup.

McIlroy came mightily close on a number of occasions at the majors this year – but finally delivered on the big stage at the prestigious FedEx Cup event on Sunday night.

In doing so, he rose to third place in the world rankings, and also claimed a monster payout of $18 million for his efforts at the tournament across the Atlantic.

“What a week, what a day…”

This year, McIlroy began 2022 just inside the top-10 of the world rankings, but has been consistently inside the top-5 since the beginning of his impressive major performances.

His consistency of play throughout the year has been notable, although he will be disappointed that he was unable to claim another major crown this. year However, the Tour Championship will do – as he became the first to win the crown for a third time.

From an Irish perspective in the world rankings, Shane Lowry remained in 23rd after this weekend’s action, while Seamus Power has dropped a position to 43rd from 42nd.

But for McIlroy, the the win arrived at a welcome time as he rounds off an impressive year that he will be looking to push on from.

“What a week, what a day,” McIlroy said after his win. “Firstly I want to say I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this (trophy). He has had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post.

“He’s a hell of a competitor, he’s an even better guy, it was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we’ll have many more. I told him we’re one-all in Georgia this year; he got the Masters, I got this.

Rory McIlroy Greg Norman

“I didn’t really give myself much of a chance teeing off today, I thought six behind was going to be really tough to make up but my good play and Scottie’s not-so-great play meant it was a ball game going into the back nine.”

FedEx Cup Payouts as Rory McIlroy claims monster reward.

1. Rory McIlroy ($18M)

T-2. Sungjae Im ($5.75M)

T-2. Scottie Scheffler ($5.75M)

4. Xander Schauffele ($4M)

T-5. Max Homa ($3.25M)

Rory McIlroy the Open 1

T-5. Justin Thomas ($3.25M)

T-7. Sepp Straka ($1.75M)

T-7. Patrick Cantlay ($1.75M)

9. Tony Finau ($1.25M)

10. Tom Hoge ($1M)

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Rory McIlroy makes history in winning third FedEx Cup

Shane Lowry to miss out on Tour Championship despite late Will Zalatoris injury

Shane Lowry scoops hefty BMW Championship reward but misses out on Tour Championship place