Rory McIlroy throws remote-controlled golf ball into water

He was not impressed by the fan’s antics.

Rory McIlroy was seen throwing a remote-controlled ball into the water at the BMW Championship on Saturday evening, as his hope of success receded.

McIlroy’s hot found itself just off the edge of the green, but upon his arrival to the green, a ball was found just behind the hole.

However, the ball was moving, and ended up being a remote-controlled golf ball – one that McIlroy ended up tossing into the water hazard just beside the green.

A frustrating day for Rory McIlroy.

While it may have been amusing for onlookers, it was anything but for McIlroy who endured a frustrating end to his round at Wilmington Country Club in the US.

After moving to within three shots of the lead at the BMW Championship, McIlroy fell away at the end with a costly bogey, and is now five shots off the lead heading into the final day.

A fan tried to show off his remote controlled golf ball to Rory McIlroy. Rory wasn't amused and chucked it in the water 😂pic.twitter.com/pkr5ZUq5Oz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 20, 2022

When lining up a birdie put, McIlroy sought to remove the stray ball, before it then escaped his club’s grasp.

However, just moments later he picked up the ball and threw it into the lake beside the green – before the fan was then escorted off the course by a steward.

Rory McIlroy.

Heading into the final round of the BMW Championship, McIlroy has it all to do if he is to reach the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Currently on course to finish tied 34th in the standings, the Holywood native is set to miss out on a play-off appearance as he is outside the top-30.

However, he was not the only Irish name to frustrate on Saturday at Wilmington Country Club. Shane Lowry also dropped some costly shots throughout his round at the tournament.

He is two shots behind McIlroy at -5, with the leader Patrick Cantlay at -12. McIlroy begins his final round at 5.40pm Irish time, while Lowry begins his at 4.50pm.

Read More About: bmw championship, Rory McIlroy