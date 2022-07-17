Rory McIlroy reflects on Open heartache at St Andrew’s

A tough day for Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy has missed out on claiming his second Open Championship, and first at St Andrew’s, as Cameron Smith blitzed the field on the final day of the tournament.

McIlroy and Viktor Hovland came into the final round with a four-shot lead, but the pair were unable to hold out, as McIlroy’s wait for another major success goes on.

The Holywood native in fact recorded a strong final round score of -2, but Smith’s -8 round of 64 gazumped the leaders at the Old Course in St Andrew’s.

“I didn’t feel like I did many things wrong..”

“It’s just disappointment I guess,” McIlroy said after his round. “I had a great opportunity today to add to that major tally, but I just couldn’t get it done.

“I didn’t feel like I did many things wrong. The putter just went cold on me throughout the round.

“I did what I wanted to do. I played a controlled round of golf. I didn’t take advantage of the holes I was taking advantage of this week. When Cameron Smith went on that run on the back nine, I had to dig deep to make some birdies and I just couldn’t.

“I got beaten by the better player this week. To get a 64 at St Andrew’s is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam, he had an unbelievable week.”

“I’m knocking on the door, but I have to stay patient and eventually one will open for me again…”

He added: “I know that I can do it. I play well here, and the last two Open’s I’ve played here I’ve come third both times.

“It’s coming. This whole major season. I was second at Augusta, third at the US Open and eighth at the US PGA Championship.

“I’m knocking on the door, but I have to stay patient and eventually one will open for me again.”

