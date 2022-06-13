Rory McIlroy swipes at Greg Norman after winning the Canadian Open

Rory is back in the winner’s enclosure.

Rory McIlroy took a swipe at Greg Norman, whose brainchild is the controversial LIV tour, after claiming the Canadian Open on Sunday evening with a superb end to his round.

McIlroy ended up winning the tournament for the second year in a row, moving ahead of Norman with his 21st PGA Tour win. The now vilified Norman has 20 to his name.

And speaking after his round to Sky Sports, McIlroy swiped at the American who is heading up the breakaway LIV tour.

“I wanted it at the start of the day and there were a few different incentives in there..”

“I wanted it a lot,” McIlroy said after his win. “I wanted it at the start of the day and there were a few different incentives in there.

“I’ve been up against JT [Thomas] quite a bit in the past and he’s gotten the better of me a couple of times, so I knew I had to play really good to beat him.

PGA TOUR win No. 21 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 A day @McIlroyRory will remember for a long time. pic.twitter.com/cbPk4w2jaN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2022

“Tony [Finau] as well. Tony played incredible golf today too, so that was a big part of it. I think going up against the best and beating the best is always makes it extra special.

“Then, look, I alluded to it, I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond.

“The guy that’s spearheading that Tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.”

Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy’s win sets him up nicely ahead of the US Open due to take place this week.

After going close in the USPGA and at the Masters, the Holywood native will be hoping that he can go one better this time round, although he does have work to do in order to do so.

