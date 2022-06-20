Rory McIlroy rises in world rankings after US Open efforts

Rory is charging.

Rory McIlroy has moved up a place in the golf world rankings after his US Open efforts at Brookline during the weekend.

McIlroy finished in fifth place at the tournament, as he ended up alongside longtime rival Collin Morikawa after the four rounds of action across the Atlantic.

Recently, the Holywood native has impressed in PGA Tour events and at the majors, with his recent rise up the world rankings signalling that.

However, he was unable to add another major to his name, but he will be pleased that he was able to stay in contention up until the final stages of the tournament.

A big weekend.

As a result, he has nudged his way into second spot in the world.

After an indifferent start to his round, McIlroy recorded a -1 round of 69 to ensure he would finish his US Open campaign with a score of -2, just four shots off the eventual winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

🗣️ “All that works pays off. I’m so happy for you.” Rory McIlroy shares a moment with Matt Fitzpatrick after his U.S. Open victory 👏 pic.twitter.com/LI4u8Jjaeo — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 20, 2022

However, his wait for a major goes on, having not won one since at the British Open. He won the US Open previously in 2011, but the one missing from his trophy cabinet is the US Masters.

But his recent rise up the rankings from 9th at the turn of the year has been significant, with the 33-year-old nudging ahead of Jon Rahm in doing so.

In 2020 McIlroy was last considered as world number one, and he will be hoping that he can secure that spot sooner rather than later. Despite missing the cut at the US Open, Shane Lowry remains in 24th place.

Meanwhile, Seamus Power has creeped up to 36th from 41st. US Open winner Fitzpatrick moved up to 10th from 18th, while Scottie Scheffler remains in pole position.

