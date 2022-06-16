Rory McIlroy hits out at bunker in US Open first-round

He can be pleased with his first round at the US Open.

2011 US Open winner Rory McIlroy holed an important par early on in his opening round of the US Open, as he bounced back from an angry reaction to a poor early shot at Brookline.

A late bogey spoiled the day for the Holywood native, but it was a strong round overall, even if it was not perfect.

Coming into the tournament off the back of winning the Canadian Open last weekend, McIlroy took a share of the clubhouse lead following his round ahead of his second-round which is due to begin on Friday afternoon.

An exciting weekend awaits.

However, he was left unhappy with one of his shots early on in the round after being caught in an awkward position on the edge of a bunker.

Rather than finding the comforts of a fairway, McIlroy could only direct his shot into an equally difficult position.

Naturally, the shot sparked frustration from the one-time US Open winner, with tempers boiling over for a brief spell.

However, despite the setback, McIlroy managed to hole out for a par – as he finished with a final score of -3. It could have been better although, but it a late bogey saw his progress halted at the death.

Red hot putting from McIlroy! 🔥 Here’s how he put himself at the top of the leaderboard 👇 pic.twitter.com/KnMHNXDjCS — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 16, 2022

Rory McIlroy.

While form is on McIlroy’s side, history is not if he wishes to claim the US Open.

Not for 60 years has a player won the US Open a week after winning a PGA Tour event, with McIlroy winning the Canadian Open last weekend.

In the last 60 years, no player has won the US Open the week after winning a PGA Tour event ❌ Can McIlroy end that record this week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/umM9fUuVCT — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 16, 2022

However, he will be hoping that he can be the one to break that duck.

