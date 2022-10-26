Rory McIlroy admits he feels ‘betrayed’ by LIV Golf stars

Rory McIlroy has opened up.

Rory McIlroy has admitted that he felt ‘betrayed’ by his now former colleagues in professional golf over the last number of months.

McIlroy has been the leading figure of the PGA Tour, and most of professional golf in their pushback against the advances made by LIV Golf since the start of the year.

However, in a recent interview with the Guardian, McIlroy admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ by his now former friends in the sport.

“I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal in a way…”

In doing so, McIlroy questioned why the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell would risk their legacy for LIV Golf.

“It’s a weird thing,” he explained. “I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal in a way. It’s an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things.

“Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardise them from being a part of that ever again? There was a great opportunity for GMac [Graeme McDowell] to maybe be the captain at Adare in 2027.

“Most of Sergio’s legacy is Ryder Cup-based, same with Poulter and Westwood.

“I would like to think the Ryder Cup means as much to them as it does to me. Maybe it does. But knowing what the consequences could be, I just could never make that decision. OK, it might not be 100% certain but that it could be the outcome? “It just isn’t a move I would be willing to make. I thought they felt the same way.” Rory McIlroy. However, since the advances made by LIV Golf, McIlroy has been the form player of the year – rising to world number one. The Holywood native recently claimed the CJ Cup, an accolade that propelled him to the top of the world rankings. But he will be hoping that he can add a long-awaited major to his trophy cabinet sooner rather than later, as he attempts to bring an end to a long wait to win his next one.

