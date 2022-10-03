Rory McIlroy scoops hefty Alfred Dunhill Links Championship reward despite missing out on glory

Not to be for Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy missed out on claiming his first Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this weekend, despite a late Sunday surge from the Holywood native in Scotland.

Heading into the final day with a large deficit to pull back, McIlroy turned in a battling performance in the final round as he ultimately missed out on success in the tournament.

However, he did leave the competition with a hefty reward for his performance – as he was the highest placed Irish participant.

A rewarding weekend for Rory McIlroy and co.

Padraig Harrington also earned a cool reward for his showing, with Shane Lowry missing the cut after a slow start to his weekend.

Ryan Fox claimed the spoils over the weekend, as he fended off stiff challenges from Alex Noren and Callum Shinkwin over the weekend.

In doing so, Fox went home with a hefty pay packet of €801,000. McIlroy, who finished two shots off the eventual winner, came in a position of tied-fourth.

Rory nearly driving a 409 yard par 4 🤯🚀#DrivenByPassion | @bmwgolfsport pic.twitter.com/BNKOBzfzCb — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 29, 2022

With that, McIlroy finished up with a total of €218,000 to his name after his weekend’s action. Padraig Harrington also came tied-17th, claiming €61,000 for his efforts over the last few days.

McIlroy’s weekend performance also sees him maintain his position as the number two golfer in the world. Meanwhile, Harrington has shot back up to 253rd from a previous low of 267.

Lowry remains in 20th despite missing the cut.

Seamus Power.

There was also Irish involvement at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with Seamus Power in action at the Mississippi venue.

After almost failing to make the cut for the weekend, Power rounded off his weekend’s action with a score of -8 at the tournament. That total saw him finish in a tied-30th position.

"It was bar none the best part of the day was them running on the green." The moment @MacHughesGolf had been waiting for ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a9f8IrVvBp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 3, 2022

In doing so, the Co. Waterford native scooped a total of $45,000 at the tournament. However, he has slipped back one spot to 41st in the world rankings.

