Padraig Harrington ‘chuffed’ as he claims the US Senior Open crown

Padraig Harrington has claimed the US Senior Open for the first time, after seeing off Steve Stricker by a single shot at Saucon Valley.

Harrington, 50, played in the tournament for the first time and wasted no time in getting settled over the weekend as he nudged ahead of Stricker who rallied on the final day.

The win was just his first on the Champions Tour, and capped off a fine week for the Dubliner in the United States.

“I suppose we are not used to seeing first time winners, but when you go into the Champions Tour the younger guys have an advantage,” he began.

“I was really chuffed to come out here this week and see a really great set-up at Saucon Valley. The USGA did a great job and the course was difficult.

“It played to my strengths and it was nice to get the job done.”

We were able to grab U.S. Senior Open champ Padraig Harrington after the winner’s ceremony for a few post round comments. @69Sports @69News WATCH: pic.twitter.com/re6CEbIdqE — Dan Moscaritolo (@DanMoscaritolo) June 27, 2022

He then added: “It’s never easy when you have a lead. When you are chasing you can go at it and you have nothing to lose. When you are leading everything is just defense.

“But I knew when I had the put on the last I just had to go through my routine.. It was tough with Steve Stricker. He has beaten me a few times so if anybody has my number, it’s Steve.

“I’m happy to get one over on him today.”

After claiming the US Senior Open crown, Harrington etches his name into some prestigious company in doing so at Saucon Valley.

And his win also sets him up nicely for the Irish Open at Mount Juliet this weekend coming, as he and Shane Lowry are the star attractions for an expectant home crowd.

