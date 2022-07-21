Padraig Harrington slams Henrik Stenson’s LIV move

Padraig Harrington is not impressed.

Former Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has hit out at Henrik Stenson following his high-profile move to Saudi-backed LIV golf.

Stenson was forced to vacate his captaincy of Team Europe yesterday in the wake of his decision to join the Saudi-backed venture, with Team Europe now scrambling for a replacement.

While no possible replacement has been named as of yet, Harrington has at least ruled his name out of the running for a second stint as captain.

“I have no problem with him going and taking the money or whatever you want to do, but he signed a deal…”

As previous captain of Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, Harrington was speaking to Sky Sports in the wake of the announcement which has brought a new crisis into professional golf.

“I do wish he had waited 15 months,” he explained. “Everyone has to make the right decision financially for themselves. It wouldn’t have been any harm as he had signed a commitment to wait those 15 months, the same deal would have been on the table in 15 months’ time.

🗣️ "He could have waited 15 months" Padraig Harrington says he's disappointed that Henrik Stenson didn't wait until after next year's Ryder Cup to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. pic.twitter.com/FKNOLQYW8y — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2022

“It is a pity for him to go but 15 months is loads of time to get someone in place.”

He then added: “When Henrik signed up to be Ryder Cup captain, he was one of the main people that would have been touted as going to LIV.

“He clearly chose the Ryder Cup over LIV because of the risk that LIV wouldn’t happen, but now that there is no risk with LIV he has jumped ship.

“He could have waited 15 months, let’s be honest. I have no problem with him going and taking the money or whatever you want to do, but he signed a deal. Just wait 15 months, do your job and move on then.”

Ryder Cup.

While Stenson will not be captain for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, the show is to go on without his services.

Last September, it was the United States who ran out easy winners, but the Europeans will be hoping that they can exact revenge on their cross-Atlantic foes at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome.

The event will take place in September 2023.

Read More About: Henrik Stenson, padraig harrington, Ryder Cup