LIV Golf chief reveals mouth-watering offer made to Tiger Woods

by Andrew Dempsey

A big offer.

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman has revealed the mouth-watering offer made to Tiger Woods by the organisation he is fronting, before he was appointed as CEO.

Norman and LIV’s advances in recent weeks and months have turned the golfing world on its head, with the resulting power struggle impacting many strands of the professional game.

However, its impact could have been far greater if they managed to land Woods during its infancy.

In a recent interview, Norman revealed that an offer in the region of $700-800 million was made to the legendary golfer to join the breakaway organisation.

“That number was out there before I became CEO,” Norman explained. “So that number has been out there, yes.

“Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you’re got to look at the best of the best.

“They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that ($700-800m) neighbourhood.”

Recently, the Saudi Arabia-backed venture managed to prise away Henrik Stenson from the grasp of the Ryder Cup, with the Swede giving up that role in order to join the LIV ranks.

Tiger Woods.

Up next, LIV golf rolls into The International in Boston Massachusetts for its fourth event of the competition’s history.

However, it is unlikely that the controversy is going to dissipate any time soon, with Woods recently hitting out at the venture, claiming that he ‘doesn’t understand it’.

“Who knows what’s going to happen in the near future with world-ranking points, the criteria for entering major championships?,” Woods said last month.

“The governing bodies are going to have to figure that out. Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships.

“That is a possibility that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don’t understand it.”

