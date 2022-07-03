JP McManus Pro-Am: Tee times, TV details & players to watch for the star-studded event

JP McManus Pro-Am TV details.

The Irish Open may have drawn to a close on Sunday afternoon, but the JP McManus Pro-Am is set to be the latest golf tournament to excite Irish golfing fans as the summer action heats up.

A star-studded field will take to the Adare Manor course in Limerick, with the venue gearing itself up for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Here are all the important details, with tee times, TV details & players to watch for the star-studded event confirmed.

When is it taking take place?

The tournament begins on Monday July 4th, and will conclude on Tuesday July 5th.

🚨Tee times are in 🚨 The draw is complete and the tee times are in: https://t.co/F7nvf1njE9 2 more sleeps. ⛳️ #JPProAm2022 pic.twitter.com/1azbeIkRX6 — JP McManus Pro-Am (@JPProAm) July 2, 2022

Where is it being held?

The JP McManus Pro-Am will be held at the Adare Manor Golf Club in Co. Limerick.

TV details.

The competition will be aired on Virgin Media 2 from 2pm on Monday. The broadcast will end at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the Pro-Am will be aired at the same time.

Tee times.

The Adare Manor course will play host to a number of golf’s elite, with nine of the current top-10 set to showcase their skills in front of an expectant Limerick crowd.

Introducing the JP McManus Pro-Am trophy. 🏆 This evening we will be hosting our players for the #JPProAm2022 draw so keep an eye on our feed for our tee times release later… ⏰ Who do you think will get their hands, on this hand? 👇 pic.twitter.com/45uSHHMk0Z — JP McManus Pro-Am (@JPProAm) July 2, 2022

Irish stars such as Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are all set to play, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth also involved.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods is also playing in the tournament, alongside Liverpool hero Kenny Daglish.

Full tee-time details can be read below, or here.

