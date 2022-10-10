Graeme McDowell claims big LIV Golf reward after disappointing weekend

A rewarding weekend for Graeme McDowell.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell was in action at the latest LIV Golf event in Bangkok over the weekend, and despite missing out on success, he pocketed a small fortune.

McDowell, 43, was widely-criticised for his move to the LIV Golf ranks, and his comments following the move.

However, his switch has been a financially rewarding one thus far. Despite failing to win this weekend at the tournament, the Portrush native still claimed a big payday of $255,000.

LIV Golf.

After impressing early doors, McDowell fell away over the weekend at the tournament but still managed to claim a very cool reward in a financial sense.

Up there today and playing nicely with a good card of -4. Team #CleeksGC flying high also so all about keeping this momentum going. @LIVGolfInv #livgolf #LIVGolfBangkok pic.twitter.com/ky7ZcFdajP — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) October 7, 2022

The 43-year-old finished in 43rd place in the competition, and scooped a prize of $130,000 for his efforts in the individual event.

However, he also picked up another $125,000 in his team event performance alongside Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Laurie Canter over the weekend.

McDowell’s struggles follow his comments earlier this year, when he explained why it was a ‘no-brainer’ that he joined the LIV ranks.

“The sacrifice we make being away from our family – I hate using the word sacrifice when we are playing golf for a living, it’s a pretty sweet life,” he explained at the time.

“But still, you’re away from your family 30, 35 weeks a year. It has to be worth it financially, otherwise it’s a big sacrifice you’re making for no reason.

“You’re always weighing up from a business point of view: what is the best financial outcome for me for time spent?”

He then added: “An opportunity like this comes along where you can play the last three or four years of your career in a very financially-lucrative environment, it would be crazy to walk away from that as a businessman.”

Also this weekend in LIV Golf action, McDowell’s counterpart Dustin Johnson claimed the award as inaugural winner of the tournament, pocketing £16.2 million.

The runner-up of the tournament will claim a £7.2 million, with the third-placed competitor set to earn £3.6 million.

