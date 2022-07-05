Graeme McDowell suggests criticism is misplaced on LIV stars

Graeme McDowell has been speaking.

LIV golf star Graeme McDowell has suggested that the criticisms aimed at he and his LIV counterparts are misplaced, following the wrath he received in joining the new golf association.

Recently, McDowell has found himself in the firing line due to his comments on the venture, but has now opened up on the toll it has taken on him.

At the JP McManus Pro-Am, McDowell explained why he thinks the criticisms he has faced is misplaced.

“How are we the worst people in the world?”

As quoted by the Irish Daily Mail, McDowell said: “If you look into the 9/11 stuff, it’s tenuous at best who those guys were. One of my very good friends lost his son (in 9/11).

“I called him two days after the stuff came out because, if he hated my guts, I needed to hear it from him. He gets it. He’s a golf guy. He’s a business guy. He’s like, “My boy was killed by the Arabs. Not every person in Saudi Arabia is a bad person.”

“If he had been killed by an Irish guy, does that mean every person in Ireland is a bad person?

“Joe Biden, he’s going to jump on a plane and sit down in two weeks’ time (with the Saudis) because he needs his oil. But golfers, we’re the worst in the world. How are we the worst people in the world?

“I’m not in a position to comment on the regime. I don’t know enough about it.

“The hardest thing for me the last three or four weeks is the negative fallout and being linked to comments, where all you’re trying to do is say the right things and do the right thing for a golf organisation that are giving us a phenomenal opportunity.

Great to play next to these two legends today. Didn’t have my game at all. Been struggling physically this week and body wasn’t responding today. Up and at it tomorrow. @LIVGolfInv #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/zNGBg7NOEA — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 1, 2022

“The negativity doesn’t make you proud of yourself every day you wake up. Hopefully, the narrative will change to golf soon and we can get on with it.

“It’s impossible to walk away from the business opportunity that is LIV. Once we get past all the bullsh**, there is room in the sport for this product.”

Graeme McDowell.

Currently, McDowell is playing at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor, and will be hoping that he can build some forward momentum after an inconsistent start to his year.

Next up for the 42-year-old on the LIV tour is at the Trump National Golf Club, where he will be joined by recent recruit Paul Casey.

