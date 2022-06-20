Close sidebar

Golfing world reacts as Matt Fitzpatrick stuns field to claim the US Open

by Andrew Dempsey
Matt Fitzpatrick US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick has claimed his first major crown.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick claimed his first professional tournament success on US soil on Sunday evening, as he won the US Open at Brookline.

Carding a final round score of -2, Fitzpatrick ended up with a tally of -6 for the tournament, one shot clear of closest challengers Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

Both pushed the Englishman close, but it was not to be for the American pair as the European Ryder Cup star made his mark on the biggest stage.

Here was how the golfing world reacted.

A remarkable US Open win.

While many in the field were unable to find consistency in the final round, Fitzpatrick did with a host of stunning shots and puts throughout his final 18 holes.

Making 17 out of 18 greens in regulation, Fitzpatrick saved his best for last when he found the green from a near-impossible position in the bunker.

His performance gathered widespread praise, with many in the golfing world hailing his efforts during the dramatic Brookline finale.

“You want to go win more now, there’s no doubt about that..”

After securing his first major win, Fitzpatrick already has his eyes on securing more success in the coming years. Only 27, the Sheffield-born star claimed that six majors would be his target, as he attempts to replicate Nick Faldo’s remarkable haul.

“Six is the number,” he said. “That’s the number that we all agreed on. I’ve got a bit of a way to go, but it’s a good start.”

He added: “You want to go win more now, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s easy to still go off track. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, and hopefully more will come. I’m delighted with one so far.”

Read More About: ,

Related posts

US Open tee times as Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power remain in contention

Rory McIlroy hits out at bunker in US Open first-round

Shane Lowry sick to death of talking about LIV Golf Series controversy