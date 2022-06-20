Golfing world reacts as Matt Fitzpatrick stuns field to claim the US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick has claimed his first major crown.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick claimed his first professional tournament success on US soil on Sunday evening, as he won the US Open at Brookline.

Carding a final round score of -2, Fitzpatrick ended up with a tally of -6 for the tournament, one shot clear of closest challengers Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

Both pushed the Englishman close, but it was not to be for the American pair as the European Ryder Cup star made his mark on the biggest stage.

LISTEN TO THOSE CHEERS! Matt Fitzpatrick take a bow 🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/ncckAWrkY1 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 19, 2022

Here was how the golfing world reacted.

A remarkable US Open win.

While many in the field were unable to find consistency in the final round, Fitzpatrick did with a host of stunning shots and puts throughout his final 18 holes.

Making 17 out of 18 greens in regulation, Fitzpatrick saved his best for last when he found the green from a near-impossible position in the bunker.

His performance gathered widespread praise, with many in the golfing world hailing his efforts during the dramatic Brookline finale.

🗣️ “All that works pays off. I’m so happy for you.” Rory McIlroy shares a moment with Matt Fitzpatrick after his U.S. Open victory 👏 pic.twitter.com/LI4u8Jjaeo — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 20, 2022

Get in @MattFitz94 – been knocking on the door for a while now, stared down the best in the world and now a US Open Champ 🏆 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 19, 2022

Well done Matt it was a ‘Faldoesque’ performance hitting 17/18 greens in the heat of battle – great win for Europe great win for golf 👍🇪🇺@SkySportsGolf @GolfChannel — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) June 19, 2022

I’m not crying you’re crying!!!!!

Incredible!

So happy for fitzy, billy, his family & team!!!! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) June 19, 2022

Incredible, incredible round from Fitz. Answered the bell. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 19, 2022

“You want to go win more now, there’s no doubt about that..”

After securing his first major win, Fitzpatrick already has his eyes on securing more success in the coming years. Only 27, the Sheffield-born star claimed that six majors would be his target, as he attempts to replicate Nick Faldo’s remarkable haul.

“Six is the number,” he said. “That’s the number that we all agreed on. I’ve got a bit of a way to go, but it’s a good start.”

🗣️ “You don’t know how it’s going to feel… It’s just hard to describe!” Matt Fitzpatrick was lost for words after claiming his maiden major title with a sensational victory at the US Open 👇 pic.twitter.com/FeG8oRs4m2 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 19, 2022

He added: “You want to go win more now, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s easy to still go off track. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, and hopefully more will come. I’m delighted with one so far.”

Read More About: matt fitzpatrick, us open