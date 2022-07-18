British Open payouts revealed as Irish stars earn cool rewards

British Open payouts revealed.

Australian star Cameron Smith claimed the British Open, as he broke Rory McIlroy‘s heart at the Old Course in St Andrew’s on Sunday evening.

McIlroy went into the final day four shots clear of Smith, but a sensational final round performance from the Australian was enough to see him past the Holywood native.

And while the manner of the defeat may sting, McIlroy at least picked up a sizeable reward following his third-placed finish at the famous Scottish venue.

The Open Championship.

Coming third, the former Open Championship winner secured a payout of $933,000, with the winner Smith scooping $2 million for his win at the competition.

Shane Lowry also picked up a nice reward of $120,286 as he came tied 21st at the competition at St Andrew’s.

Dubliner David Carey scooped a total of $33,442, with the purse standing at $14 million for the competition.

But for the Irish, it could have been a competition that led to more success if McIlroy was able to hole some big puts throughout the final day of action at St Andrew’s.

Meanwhile, Seamus Power, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Ronan Mullarney all missed the cut for the weekend.

“I didn’t feel like I did many things wrong…”

“It’s just disappointment I guess,” McIlroy said after his final-round performance. “I had a great opportunity today to add to that major tally, but I just couldn’t get it done.

“I didn’t feel like I did many things wrong. The putter just went cold on me throughout the round.

“I did what I wanted to do. I played a controlled round of golf. I didn’t take advantage of the holes I was taking advantage of this week. When Cameron Smith went on that run on the back nine, I had to dig deep to make some birdies and I just couldn’t.

“I got beaten by the better player this week. To get a 64 at St Andrew’s is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam, he had an unbelievable week.”

